Take Chinese Vaccine in Order to Get Visa, Says New Rule by China

China has made it mandatory for people from India and several other countries to have been inoculated against COVID-19 with a Chinese vaccine in order to get visas to travel to the country.

A notice at New Delhi’s Chinese Embassy said: “For the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, starting from 15 March, 2021, the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine and holding the Certificates of Vaccination” with certain facilitating measures.