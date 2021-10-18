CBSE Term 1 Board Exams for Class 10 From 30 Nov and Class 12 From 1 Dec

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in November-December, reported NDTV.

The Class 10 exams will begin on 30 November and continue till 11 December, while the Class 12 exams will be held from 1 December to 22 December.

Sanyam Bharadwaj, the CBSE's controller of examinations, said the date sheets for the minor subjects would be sent to the schools directly as those would be conducted by the schools themselves using the board's question papers.

Meanwhile, minor subject examinations for Class 12 will begin on 16 November and those for Class 10 on 17 November.