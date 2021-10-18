CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Download Term 1 Board Exam Schedule for Classes 10 and 12

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: Time Duration

According to the official notification by CBSE, exams shall begin from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am due to the winter season. The question papers would also be shared by the board by 11:10 am. Students would get 20 minutes reading time before the exam and the exam would be conducted for a total of 90 minutes, equivalent to one and a half hours.

Also, according to official rules, CWSN candidates are eligible to get extra time.