CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Download Term 1 Board Exam Schedule for Classes 10 and 12

CBSE First Term Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12, 2021
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the first term date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board examinations on 18 October 2021. Once released, the CBSE date sheets 2021 PDF can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Owing to the pandemic and its numerous challenges, CBSE has bifurcated the Academic Session 2021-22 into two terms Term 1 and 2 and reduced the syllabus for major subjects.
The first term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November and December. Following this, the second term is scheduled to be conducted between March and April 2022. CBSE has also released the sample papers of 2020 and 2021 for both Classes 10 and 12 on its official website.
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Go to the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link on the homepage.
A PDF of the CBSE Class 10 or 12 date sheet will appear on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
According to the official notification by CBSE, exams shall begin from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am due to the winter season. The question papers would also be shared by the board by 11:10 am. Students would get 20 minutes reading time before the exam and the exam would be conducted for a total of 90 minutes, equivalent to one and a half hours.
Also, according to official rules, CWSN candidates are eligible to get extra time.
The exam shall be conducted in MCQ format for only major subjects including Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Language & Literature, Mathematics Standard, Science, Social Science, Home Science, Computer Application and Mathematics Basic.
Candidates must note that a fake timetable with listed dates and subjects details is also going viral on WhatsApp ahead of the release of the CBSE date sheet 2021. While the viral exam schedule claims that CBSE would begin first term exams 2021 for class 12 students from 24 November 2021 with Chemistry, students must remember that the official date sheet is yet to be released.
According to some reports, the board shall release the date sheet after 2 pm on 18 October 2021. However, in the absence of any official announcement on the same, students are advised to regularly check the official website of CBSE for more details.
