Bharat Biotech's Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared for Use: How Does It Work?

Needle-Free System To Nasal Drops: The different ways COVID Vaccines Will Be Administered
(Photo: istock)
India's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, was approved by the Drug Controller General Authority of India (DCGA) on Tuesday, 6 September. The vaccine is called BBV154 intranasal COVID vaccine.
It has been approved for 18+ age group, for restricted use in emergency situation.
A day earlier, on Monday, China's National Medical Products Administration gave its nod to CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV for emergency use as a booster dose – making it the first country to approve an inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine.
How many doses of the Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine would one need? When will it be available? Here's all you need to know.
How does a nasal vaccine work?
One just has to inhale the vaccine, which will in turn stimulate cellular immunity.
As per WebMD, the spray “causes your immune system to make proteins in your blood and in your nose that help you fight the virus.” This works in the case of coronavirus, as your nose is one of the most common ways the virus enters your body.
There is also a provision to use a nebuliser to change liquid into aerosol, for inhalation through the mouth.
Is this vaccine self-administered?
Yes. This vaccine is a needle-free vaccine, and can be self-administered.
When will it be available? Will there be side effects?
There is no clarity on when the vaccine will be available. Speaking about the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech on 15 August said, “BBV154 has proven to be safe, well-tolerated & immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials."
What are the benefits of intranasal vaccine?
According to National Library of Medicine, intranasal vaccination provides protection to the nasal passage whereas intramuscular vaccination primarily focuses on systemic immune response.
Intranasal vaccines are also simpler to use and can be easily administered to children and elderly patients.
Since it is needle-free, it is less painful and non-invasive.
