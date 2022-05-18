Orange Alert in Bengaluru Till 19 May: Which Areas Are Worst Affected?

Heavy rains are expected to continue in many parts of Bengaluru, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicting thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain on the morning of Wednesday, 18 May.

The IMD on Tuesday had issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city.

Which areas are affected? Here's all you need to know.