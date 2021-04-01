FAQ: Should You Get an Antibody Test After COVID Vaccination?

An essential tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to 'test, test, test.'

According to experts, it's essential to test extensively to understand the spread of the disease among the population. New variants of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines have increased the curiosity around testing for antibodies.

This curiosity around whether we already have COVID-19 antibodies, or to know if the the vaccine is effective, has led to an increase in antibody testing. In some cases, elderly patients are being advised to test for antibodies by doctors before taking the second dose.