AIIMS Chief Says COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters May Be Necessary in One Year's Time

It might be essential to provide booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in a year's time, Dr Randeep Guleria, the chief of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), told NDTV on Saturday, 23 October.

While emphasising that the need for booster shots depends on the duration of protection provided by two doses of the vaccine against severe COVID-19, Guleria also said that he was confident that a vaccine for children would be rolled out in the near future.

Vaccines for children, he said, should be prioritised those who belong to "high-risk groups", that is, those with comorbidities, because "healthy children usually have milder infections and can be vaccinated subsequently."

On booster shots, he said there is no definite answer on the timeline for booster shots, because the criteria to their necessity is not antibodies, but the time period since a person received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.