Demand-Supply Gap of Black Fungus Drug ‘Too Wide to Bridge’: HC

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, had similarly questioned the Centre on the issue of the shortfall of the drug and had demanded that the medicine be obtained from "wherever in the world," urging the government to take rapid action.

The Bench had been informed about the fast rising cases of mucormycosis in the national capital by the legal counsel of the Delhi government. While around 200 cases of mucormycosis were reported on 21 May in the city, the number had increased to 475 on Monday.

The Centre has apprised the court about the expected supply of the medicine in May and June, and the measures planned to ensure the boosting of its production along with the speedy delivery of its import.