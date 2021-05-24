Don’t Call Mucormycosis ‘Black Fungus’: AIIMS Chief

(Photo: PTI)
Addressing a Health Ministry briefing, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria, on Monday, 24 May, said that it is better to not use the term ‘black fungus’ while talking of mucormycosis as it causes a lot of avoidable confusion.
Further, Guleria informed that the colour of fungus can be seen differently if it develops in different areas. He also added that maintaining hygiene is the major safeguard against fungal infections.
Dr Guleria also informed that even though "it has been said that children will be infected the most in the third wave (of COVID)", the Pediatrics Association has said that this claim is not based on facts.
“It (the third wave of COVID) may not impact children so people should not fear,” Dr Guleria said.
Pointing out that the fungal infection is not a communicable disease, Dr Guleria said:
Further, Dr Guleria said that “Mucormycosis is the fungi mostly seen in COVID-recovered patients”.
“Occasionally Aspergillus is reported and very few instances of Candida are being seen,” he added.
Explaining Candida, Dr Guleria said: “Candida fungal infection can manifest with symptoms such as white patches in the mouth, oral cavities and tongue. It can infect private parts and can also be found in the blood (in which case it can become serious.”
Talking about Aspergillosis, he said: “Aspergillosis, which is relatively not common, affects and invades the lungs by creating cavities in the lungs.”
Dr Guleria said that there are a few symptoms that are seen after COVID, and explained:
The Health Ministry on its part said:
Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, reportedly informed:
"We’re coordinating with (Pfizer & Moderna) on the central level in two ways – approval and procurement. It depends on the surplus how much they can provide to India. They'll come back to GOI, we will ensure and facilitate. On that basis, we may able to supply to states."
