Don’t Call Mucormycosis ‘Black Fungus’: AIIMS Chief

Addressing a Health Ministry briefing, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria, on Monday, 24 May, said that it is better to not use the term ‘black fungus’ while talking of mucormycosis as it causes a lot of avoidable confusion.

Further, Guleria informed that the colour of fungus can be seen differently if it develops in different areas. He also added that maintaining hygiene is the major safeguard against fungal infections.