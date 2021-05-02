Delhi Sees Over 400 Deaths for 2nd Day; Positivity Rate Below 30%

Even though the positivity rate fell down to 28.33 percent – the lowest since 19 April – Delhi reported 407 deaths on Sunday, 2 May. The national capital had crossed 400 deaths on Saturday as well, with 412 people losing the fight against the infection, the highest so far.
A doctor and eleven other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at Delhi's Batra Hospital passed away on Saturday, 1 May, with the hospital authorities linking their deaths to a shortage of oxygen supply.
Delhi had been reporting more than 350 deaths every day since Saturday last week, with 357 deaths. On 29 April, Delhi had reported 395 deaths.
The total active cases in Delhi stand at 92,290 and the death tally stands at 16,966, the health bulletin said.
Delhi reported 20,394 new COVID-19 cases and 24,444 recoveries on Sunday.
The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 42,098 from 39,556 the previous day and lockdown originally imposed on 19 April has been extended till 10 May, as the cases continue to rise.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined