‘Entire Delhi, a Graveyard’: PIL in HC Seeks Dignified Cremations

The plea also seeks regulated supply of wood and other materials necessary for a person's last rites, as well as other reliefs.

Inter alia, the petition seeks a direction to the Respondent authorities to ensure that there is no jurisdictional issue in cremations, and no waiting time for the people who have arrived at the site with the body, LiveLaw reported.

Further, the plea appeals for the creation of helpline numbers, mobile applications and portals dedicated towards information regarding cremation sites, burial sites etc.

The matter is likely to be heard on 4 May.

As the infections see an unprecedented surge in the country, with over 3 lakh cases being recorded every day since the past week, hospitals and crematoriums are overflowing with the sick and the dead.

The Indian healthcare system is rendered overburdened, with various hospitals issuing SOS calls for lack of oxygen, medicines and other healthcare supplies.