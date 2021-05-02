Centre Moves Plea to Recall HC Order of Providing Oxygen to Delhi

A day after the Delhi High Court directed the Central government to ensure the allocated supply of 490 MT of oxygen to the capital, the Centre moved an application to recall the order in the same court.
The application has been served to the Delhi government, and the matter is being heard in the high court since 3:00 pm on Sunday.
The application on behalf of the Central government has been moved by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The Quint has learnt that the basis of the plea is that as per the national allocation plan, the responsibility of lifting and delivering oxygen from the plant to the hospital is of the local government, and that the Centre's role is a facilitative one and for providing a green corridor.
Issuing strict directions to the Central government on Saturday, the Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli had said that if the requirement of 490MT oxygen is not met, the court will consider initiate contempt proceedings in case of non-compliance.
Even as late as 2 May several hospitals in Delhi are putting out SOS calls for oxygen supply.
