Delhi Reports 89 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since April 2020

Delhi on Monday, 21 June, reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 2020, as the national capital further eased restrictions in its process of unlocking.
The fresh cases took the number of active patients in the capital to 1,996. In the last 24 hours, 173 recoveries and 11 deaths were reported.
Continuing with its unlocking strategy in the capital, the Delhi government on Sunday announced the reopening of bars, restaurants and other public places from Monday.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order said that both bars and restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity between noon and 10 pm.
Public parks, gardens, and golf clubs will be reopening alongside eateries. Outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA order added.
Markets, market complexes, and malls will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,02,887 active cases across the country, while 2,88,44,199 patients have been discharged so far, with 78,190 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
