Bars, Parks Allowed to Open: Delhi COVID Curbs Eased Further

Public parks, gardens, and golf clubs will be reopening alongside eateries and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA order added.

Markets, market complexes, and malls will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Private offices will be allowed to run at 50 percent capacity between 9 am to 5 pm, while for government offices only group A officers are required to show 100 percent attendance. Other officers will work at 50 percent capacity.

Delhi Metro will continue to run at 50 percent capacity and movement of intra-state buses will now be allowed as well.

“Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) shall be permitted with condition that not more than 50 percent of bus capacity be allowed at one time inside the bus. No standing passenger shall be allowed,” the DDMA order said.

Even as Delhi steadily unlocks after a six-week-long lockdown, educational institutions, gyms, spas, theatres, or any social, political, academic, religious, cultural sports gatherings and congregations are still prohibited.