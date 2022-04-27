Delhi Records 1,367 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Last 24 Hours

Image used for representation.
(Photo: IANS)
Delhi on Wednesday, 27 April, reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, up from 1,204 infections recorded the previous day, according to the health department bulletin.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,832, while the positivity rate is 4.50 percent. A total of 1,042 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a total of 57,168 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 8,047 first doses, 30,633 second doses, and 18,488 precaution doses.
Of the 148, a total of 43 patients were admitted in ICU, with 48 patients on oxygen support.
Amid the surge in cases, the Delhi government last week had made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed as a penalty for not wearing a mask. Those travelling in private cars, however, are exempted from wearing a mask.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of six and 12 amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)