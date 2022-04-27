Delhi Records 1,367 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Last 24 Hours

Delhi on Wednesday, 27 April, reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, up from 1,204 infections recorded the previous day, according to the health department bulletin.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,832, while the positivity rate is 4.50 percent. A total of 1,042 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 57,168 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 8,047 first doses, 30,633 second doses, and 18,488 precaution doses.