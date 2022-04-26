ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Surge, Delhi Reports 1,204 New COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death

The capital city on Monday had reported 1,011 coronavirus cases.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
1 min read
Amid Surge, Delhi Reports 1,204 New COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death
i

As COVID-19 cases in the national capital show an upward trend, Delhi on Tuesday, 26 April, reported a slight rise in infections with 1,204 new coronavirus cases.

This is the fifth day in a row when the city has reported over one thousand cases.

One death due to COVID-19 and 863 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,508, while the positivity rate is 4.64 percent.

The capital city on Monday had reported 1,011 coronavirus cases.
Also Read

COVID-19: India Reports 2,483 New Cases & 1,399 Deaths, Positivity Rate at 0.55%

COVID-19: India Reports 2,483 New Cases & 1,399 Deaths, Positivity Rate at 0.55%
ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the surge in cases, the Delhi government last week had made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed as a penalty for not wearing a mask. Those travelling in private cars, however, are exempted from wearing a mask.

India on Tuesday recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of various states to review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of six and 12 amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Also Read

Time Travel to London in a COVID-Fired Time Capsule

Time Travel to London in a COVID-Fired Time Capsule
Published: 
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×