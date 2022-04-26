Amid Surge, Delhi Reports 1,204 New COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death

As COVID-19 cases in the national capital show an upward trend, Delhi on Tuesday, 26 April, reported a slight rise in infections with 1,204 new coronavirus cases.

This is the fifth day in a row when the city has reported over one thousand cases.

One death due to COVID-19 and 863 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,508, while the positivity rate is 4.64 percent.