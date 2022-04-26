Amid Surge, Delhi Reports 1,204 New COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death

As COVID-19 cases show an upward trennd, Delhi on Tuesday, 26 April, reported a slight rise in infections with 1,204 new coronavirus cases.
(Photo: The Quint)
As COVID-19 cases in the national capital show an upward trend, Delhi on Tuesday, 26 April, reported a slight rise in infections with 1,204 new coronavirus cases.
This is the fifth day in a row when the city has reported over one thousand cases.
One death due to COVID-19 and 863 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,508, while the positivity rate is 4.64 percent.
Amid the surge in cases, the Delhi government last week had made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed as a penalty for not wearing a mask. Those travelling in private cars, however, are exempted from wearing a mask.
India on Tuesday recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of various states to review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of six and 12 amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.
