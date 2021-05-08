Delhi Received 487 MT of Oxygen on Friday, Requires 700 MT: Dy CM

Delhi on Friday received 487 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen against its requirement of around 700 MT per day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, 8 May.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of Delhi government for COVID management, said, "We need around 700 MT oxygen per day to meet the requirements of the growing number of COVID patients getting admitted to the several hospitals.”

"However, Delhi on Friday received only 487 MT oxygen. The requirement is likely to go up to around 976 MT a day in the coming days."