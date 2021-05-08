Delhi Under Siege: Can COVID Hashtags Turn Into an Inquilab?

It was the evening of the 1 May. I left my residence at five, with a box of medical supplies in the backseat and headed out to West Delhi. As I drove over Punjabi Bagh flyover, billows of dense, disquieting smoke loomed on the horizon like a gathering storm against rows of haughty hoardings thanking the Prime Minister for the vaccination drive.

I followed the failing amber sky, arriving at one such spot that has captured headlines across the world. It’s India’s hour, but for all the wrong reasons. The deafening silence screams with the voices of the unaccounted for. In front of me, a cluster of impoverished quarters overlooking a place of worship, a withering tree flanked by a few shanties, people from rooftops staring out at the collective sorrow, and out beyond it, blazing pyres that form the boundary between the living and the dead.