Delhi: People Going Abroad for Studies Can Get 2nd Covishield Jab

(Photo: PTI)
Starting Monday, 14 June, those travelling abroad for studies, work, and sport events can get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a dedicated vaccine facility.
The Delhi government has set up the centre at Navyug School, Mandir Marg, for those who need to travel internationally before 31 August. Those eligible for the jab will include:
Moreover, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to offer relaxation in the time between the two vaccine doses.
A passport will have to be used as an ID document for eligible people and documents to prove reason for foreign travel will have to be carried.
However, AAP MLA Atishi on Sunday, presenting the Delhi vaccination bulletin, stated that the government now has less than two days’ stock of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and less than one day of Covishield stock for those in the 18 to 44 age group.
Atishi added, “Apart from this, over 14 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine… We would like to appeal to the central government to maintain a regular supply of vaccines for the youth of 18 to 44 years. Because the more vaccines we make available to the youth, the more hesitation about the vaccine will be removed.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined