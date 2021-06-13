Delhi Eases Lockdown Curbs: Most Activities to Be Allowed, Says CM
Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to stay shut, as will spas and gyms.
Delhi is slated to further ease lockdown restriction from 5 am of Monday, 14 June. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the same on Sunday, 13 June, as per ANI, saying:
“After 5 am tomorrow (Monday), all activities will be allowed except some that will be prohibited and some that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued.”
CM Kejriwal further said:
- Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm
- All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm
- In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest
- Essential activities will continue
However, the following will continue to remain closed:
- Schools, colleges and educational institutions
- Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes
- Spas, gyms, yoga institutes
- Public parks and gardens
Further, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious gatherings are prohibited.