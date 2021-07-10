Delhi Passes 4-Level Action Plan to Tackle COVID 3rd Wave

The plan was passed at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava, among others.

"A Graded Response Action Plan was passed at the DDMA meeting today. Now, no doubts will remain over when the lockdown will be imposed, or what will be opened when," CM Kejriwal tweeted.