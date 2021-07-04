Stadiums to Open in Delhi; Multiplexes, Pools to Remain Shut
The further easing of COVID-19 restrictions comes as Delhi continues to report low infections.
Stadiums and sports complexes have been allowed to reopen in Delhi on a normal basis, but with no spectators, as per an order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
However, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, banquet halls, social/political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas and amusement parks will continue to remain shut in the national capital.
The order comes as the city continues to report low daily coronavirus cases. On Saturday, 86 new infections were reported, with a positivity rate of 0.11 percent, along with five deaths.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.