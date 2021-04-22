‘Ensure MHA Order is Implemented’: Delhi HC on Oxygen Shortage

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 22 April, resumed its hearing on the petitions related to oxygen shortage in several hospitals in the national capital.

Advocate Rahul Mehra representing Delhi informed the court that Saroj Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital will run out of oxygen soon. The supply has been stopped from UP and Haryana. We're aren't able to contact oxygen firm Inox, he added.

The Delhi High Court suggested that oxygen firm Inox should continue to supply to Delhi and the Panipat plant should supply to Haryana. It further said, “Your allocation of oxygen is not being respected by some states; look at it on urgent basis and resolve immediately.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Mehta apprised the Delhi High Court that Centre has passed an order directing that anyone obstructing oxygen supply may face action and that there should be no restriction on oxygen supplier and oxygen-carrying vehicle and states must allow free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.