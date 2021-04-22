‘Ensure MHA Order is Implemented’: Delhi HC on Oxygen Shortage

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 22 April, resumed its hearing on the petitions related to oxygen shortage in several hospitals in the national capital.
Advocate Rahul Mehra representing Delhi informed the court that Saroj Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital will run out of oxygen soon. The supply has been stopped from UP and Haryana. We're aren't able to contact oxygen firm Inox, he added.
The Delhi High Court suggested that oxygen firm Inox should continue to supply to Delhi and the Panipat plant should supply to Haryana. It further said, “Your allocation of oxygen is not being respected by some states; look at it on urgent basis and resolve immediately.”
Meanwhile, Solicitor General Mehta apprised the Delhi High Court that Centre has passed an order directing that anyone obstructing oxygen supply may face action and that there should be no restriction on oxygen supplier and oxygen-carrying vehicle and states must allow free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.
An MHA official informed the court that the ministry is continuously in touch with a nodal officer of Delhi for a smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals.
He furthers noted, “Suppliers are giving to various hospitals, the Nodal Officer, Mr. Udit – an IAS Officer of UP Cadre – makes adjustments to ensure that no hospital faces shortages.”
In an urgent hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 21 April, directed the central government to ensure the supply of medical oxygen by “whatever means required”.
The order came after an urgent plea filed by Max Healthcare, citing an acute shortage of oxygen. Max had informed the court that it currently has only three hours of oxygen and if the oxygen runs outs, the lives of 400 patients, out of which 262 are COVID patients, are under threat.
Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Rohini had moved the Delhi High Court seeking urgent critical supply of oxygen to it after Max Hospitals.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 22 Apr 2021,03:21 PM IST