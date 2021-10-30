Delhi Govt Directs Hospitals to Use 1/3rd COVID Beds For Dengue, Malaria Cases

The Delhi government issued an order on Friday directing all hospitals in the capital to use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid patients to treat patients of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

“It is observed that the number of cases of Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya are on a rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of Covid cases,” the order read.

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on 18 October.