Delhi Govt Reduces COVID Beds in Pvt Hospitals, Amid Rise in Dengue Cases

As Delhi faces a rise in the number of dengue cases in the capital, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation suspended surgeries in the 400-bed Swami Dayanand hospital in Dilshad Garden, with 90 dengue patients currently admitted in the hospital.
Meanwhile the Delhi government has reduced the number of beds reserved for COVID patients in private hospitals from 30 percent to 10 percent, “Apart from government hospitals like LNJP, where COVID beds have been reduced from 700 to 400”, Times of India reported.
The COVID positivity rate, the government added, decreased further from 0.2 percent (17 June) to 0.06 percent (17 October), while currently the number of admitted COVID patients is 188.
Meanwhile, in Swami Dayanand hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajni Khedwal said, apart from surgeries in the obstetrics department, all elective surgeries have been suspended.
As per a civic report on vector-borne diseases, which was released on Monday, 18 October, there has so far been one death and 723 dengue cases till 16 October, which is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period, Indian Express reported.
