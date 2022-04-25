Delhi Logs 1,011 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Positivity Rate at 6.42%

Delhi on Monday, 25 April, recorded 1,011 new COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
This is the fourth day in a row when the city has reported over one thousand cases.
The positivity rate has spiked to 6.42 percent and the total tally of active cases has risen to 4,168.
The Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party announced last week that precautionary doses will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of the 18-59 years age group in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs).
A fine of Rs 500 will be charged as a penalty for not wearing a mask.
Those travelling in private cars, however, will be exempted from wearing a mask.
In the larger scheme of things, India on Monday, 25 April, reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases – slightly down from Sunday's numbers – with the number of active infections rising to 16,522.
As many as 30 deaths were also reported, taking the total death toll to 5,22,223, while the daily positivity rate stands at 0.84 percent.
Meanwhile, 187.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.