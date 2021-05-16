Lockdown in Delhi Extended for Another Week: CM Kejriwal

Lockdown in Delhi has been extended for another week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, informed on Sunday, 16 May.
Announcing the decision, the Delhi CM, according to ANI, said: "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi.”
Further, Kejriwal reportedly pointed out that while the COVID numbers were declining, they were yet to reach below the five percent positivity rate.
The lockdown was first imposed on 19 April and was slated to end on 26 April. But it has been extended multiple times since.
On Saturday, 15 May, Delhi recorded 6,430 cases with 11 percent positivity rate.
Delhi also recorded 11,591 recoveries, but the daily death number was still very high at 337. Active cases in the national capital reportedly stood 66,000.
Published: 16 May 2021,12:29 PM IST