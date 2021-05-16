Lockdown in Delhi Extended for Another Week: CM Kejriwal

Lockdown in Delhi has been extended for another week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, informed on Sunday, 16 May.

Announcing the decision, the Delhi CM, according to ANI, said: "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi.”

Further, Kejriwal reportedly pointed out that while the COVID numbers were declining, they were yet to reach below the five percent positivity rate.