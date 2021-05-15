Exhaustion, Helplessness: A Delhi Ambulance Driver’s Day at Work

“Around a month back, we were receiving just two or three calls for COVID-19 patients in a day. But now, there's no limit,” remarks 45-year-old Tej Bahadur, as he steers his ambulance towards its base in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. A pilot with the CATS Ambulance service since 2018, Bahadur is no stranger to the wheels.

After all, he had worked as a government vehicle driver in Delhi before taking up the job of an ambulance pilot. In the first year, it felt like driving any other vehicle, Bahadur admits, but things changed quickly when the COVID-19 pandemic hit India in early 2020.