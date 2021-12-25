Delhi Records 249 COVID Cases, Highest Numbers Since 13 June

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) COVID-19 Hospital is one of the five hospitals in Delhi providing treatment for Omicron.
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)
Delhi on Saturday, 25 December, reported 249 new cases of COVID-19, a 38 percent increase compared to the previous day.
It even reported one COVID-19-related health, thereby becoming the sixth such death in the month of December.
On Friday, 180 new cases were recorded in the capital city.
The positivity rate went up to 0.29 percent, according to the official numbers.
This is the highest number of daily cases recorded in India's capital city in the past six months.
On 13 June, Delhi had recorded 255 cases.
Concerns regarding the the highly transmissible Omicron variant continue to grow.
Delhi has recorded 67 Omicron cases until now.
The overall COVID-19 death count of the city, according to official numbers, has reached 25,104.
Due to Omicron concerns, the Delhi government has banned Christmas and New Year celebrations.
However, it is not the only government in the country taking measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Even the Maharashtra government on Friday announced new restrictions and prohibited the gathering of more than 5 persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am.
The Mumbai government has also prohibited any kind of New Year celebrations – inside or in open spaces – in the city.
