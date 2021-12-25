India's Omicron Tally at 415, Highest Cases Reported by Maharashtra & Delhi

Further, India recorded 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The world is witnessing the fourth surge and and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had stated on Thursday.

“The World Health Organisation on 7 December said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta, which means it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with COVID-appropriate behaviour," he had said.