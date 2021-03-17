COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

A blame-game appears to have begun on Twitter between Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, 17 March, with both accusing each other’s governments of not doing enough to vaccinate more Indians.

This seeming Twitter fray comes amid an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases in India, and a little before Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states and union territories, stating that the emerging second wave of COVID-19 will have to be stopped immediately.