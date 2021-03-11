‘Very Worried About Maha, Don’t Take Virus for Granted’: Centre

The government is very worried about Maharashtra, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said on Thursday, 11 March, referring to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons—don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID-free, then, we need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," he was quoted as saying at the Health Ministry briefing.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra, the state with the highest case load in the country, reported 13,659 new cases, making it the biggest one-day spike this year. The state has recorded 22,52,057 infections so far, with the death toll standing at 52,610.