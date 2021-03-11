‘Very Worried About Maha, Don’t Take Virus for Granted’: Centre

The government is very worried about Maharashtra, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said on Thursday, 11 March, referring to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons—don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID-free, then, we need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," he was quoted as saying at the Health Ministry briefing.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra, the state with the highest case load in the country, reported 13,659 new cases, making it the biggest one-day spike this year. The state has recorded 22,52,057 infections so far, with the death toll standing at 52,610.
Meanwhile, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that the mutant strain has not been found incriminating in the surge in cases in the state. "Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking, tracing, COVID-inappropriate behaviour, and large congregations."
While active COVID-19 cases have almost halved in Kerala, they have more than doubled in Maharashtra, the government pointed out, adding that COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy and vaccination are a must to fight the pandemic.
Over 2.56 crore vacine doses have been administered so far in the country, ever since the vaccination drive began in the country on 16 March. From 1 March, those aged above 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities were eligible to get vaccinated, with the private sector also roped in.
India on Thursday reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,12,85,561.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
