India Will be Able to Vaccinate All Adults by 2021 End: Health Min

According to The Economic Times, he asked the states to follow the basic principles of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour along with testing, tracking, tracing, treating and now vaccinating to fight against the pandemic. He also highlighted that daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new COVID cases for the last eight days consistently.

He also said that the government is in the process of supporting manufacturers of vaccines to ramp up vaccine availability in the country. He stated that there will be an exponential rise in production of vaccines in the country in the coming months, the report said.

Underscoring the critical importance of the vaccination drive, the minister said that India has administered a total of 19,18,89,503 vaccine doses to its citizens so far.

During the meeting, Dr Harsh Vardhan also asked all the states and union territories to notify black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, as an epidemic and to ensure that all the cases of the disease are duly reported.