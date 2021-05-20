BMC Can Start Doorstep Vaccination Without Centre’s Nod: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 19 May, said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can start a door-to-door vaccination programme for senior citizens and disabled persons, who are unable to visit the inoculation centre.

The suggestion, from a Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni, came even as the Centre is not keen on starting the door-to-door vaccination programme.