COVID: US to Deliver Supplies Worth $100 Million to Support India

The United States is delivering supplies of over $100 million to help India combat the second wave of the pandemic, which has crippled the healthcare infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, 28 April, the Joe Biden administration announced that it was to provide urgent relief to India in US government assistant flights from Thursday, 29 April.

In addition, it said, “US state governments, private companies, non-government organizations, and thousands of Americans have mobilized to deliver vital oxygen, related equipment, and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline healthcare workers and the people of India most affected in the current outbreak.”