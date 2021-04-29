COVID: US to Deliver Supplies Worth $100 Million to Support India

The United States is delivering supplies of over $100 million to help India combat the second wave of the pandemic, which has crippled the healthcare infrastructure.
In a statement on Wednesday, 28 April, the Joe Biden administration announced that it was to provide urgent relief to India in US government assistant flights from Thursday, 29 April.
In addition, it said, “US state governments, private companies, non-government organizations, and thousands of Americans have mobilized to deliver vital oxygen, related equipment, and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline healthcare workers and the people of India most affected in the current outbreak.”
As India has reported several deaths due to an acute oxygen shortage, the US will be delivering 1,100 cylinders initially and 1,700 oxygen concentrators. It will also be supplying multiple Oxygen Generation Units, each of which will support 20 patients, and a team of US experts will offer support to Indian doctors.
It will to provide 1 million Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), which the White House uses to provide reliable results in less than 15 minutes to help identify and prevent community spread.
The US will also supply 20,000 treatment courses of Remdesivir drug, which India is facing a dire shortage of.
The statement noted that US will provide public health assistance, “US CDC experts will work hand-in-hand with India’s experts in the following areas: laboratory, surveillance and epidemiology, bioinformatics for genomic sequencing and modeling, infection prevention and control, vaccine rollout, and risk communication.”
India on Thursday, 29 April, reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832.
The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.
Published: undefined