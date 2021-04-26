‘Fruitful Conversation’: Modi Thanks Biden For Helping Amid COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, 26 April, following which PM Modi took to Twitter to say that they had a “fruitful conversation”.
This development comes a day after the United States informed that they will send raw material to India for the COVID-19 vaccine, as India battles a horrific second wave.
Further, PM Modi said that his discussion with Biden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines.
“India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19,” claimed PM Modi.
According to ANI, PM Modi also informed US President Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries.
The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch, as per ANI.
US President Joe Biden posted a tweet on Sunday, 25 April, promising to send over resources “to help India in its time of need”.
US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted that the two governments are working closely to mitigate the COVID crisis in India, and extended her appreciation to the courageous healthcare workers.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and confirmed US support for India’s recent spike in COVID cases. India and US have the most COVID cases in the world. The two countries have agreed to stay in close contact to discuss further developments.
Published: 26 Apr 2021,10:17 PM IST