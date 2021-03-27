COVID Spike: Union Health Secy Chairs Meet With 12 States, UTs

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, was also present during the review meeting.

Through a detailed presentation, the states were informed that the country has seen the sharpest rise in weekly COVID cases and fatalities since May 2020 (7.7 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively).

The focus was on 46 districts that have contributed 71 percent of the cases and 69 percent of deaths this month. Of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 25 are most affected that account for 59.8 percent of cases reported in the country during the past one week.