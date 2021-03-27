62,258 New COVID-19 Cases, Biggest One-Day Spike in Over 5 Months

India on Saturday, 27 March, reported 62,258 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,19,08,910. The death toll increased by 291 to 1,61,240.
This the biggest one-day rise in cases since 16 October.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,52,647 active cases across the country. A total of 1,12,95,023 patients have been discharged so far, with 30,386 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly last month, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined