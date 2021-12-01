All Play, No School: Are We Letting COVID-19 Pass With Flying Colours?

“The samples of those tested positive have been sent to the concerned INSACOG recognised laboratory for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), and the results are expected on 1 December,” said Dharwad DHO Dr Yashwanth A Madinkar.

Health workers and health ministers, too, believe that a certain level of complacency has set in, especially among people who have been vaccinated.

“That’s the reason why travel has become normal,” said Ameen, adding that these COVID clusters are indicators of an "it’s okay" attitude that has set in. “COVID has not gone,” stressed health minister K Sudhakar. “It is evident that people have taken it lightly. Let us be more responsible and vigilant,” added the minister.