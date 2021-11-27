77 More People Test Positive at Karnataka Medical College, Tally Reaches 281

With 77 more people testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 27 November, the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot. As many as 281 COVID cases have been reported from the campus so far.

The college, which is witnessing a major COVID outbreak, had reported a total of 116 cases on Friday. On Thursday, 66 students and staff members from the Dharwad college had been confirmed positive for the coronavirus infection.