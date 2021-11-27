77 More People Test Positive at Karnataka Medical College, Tally Reaches 281

Coronavirus variants. Image used for representational purposes.
With 77 more people testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 27 November, the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot. As many as 281 COVID cases have been reported from the campus so far.
The college, which is witnessing a major COVID outbreak, had reported a total of 116 cases on Friday. On Thursday, 66 students and staff members from the Dharwad college had been confirmed positive for the coronavirus infection.
The district administration has declared holidays for all educational institutes situated around 500 metres of the college. The test results of 2,500 students and staff members of the college are awaited, news agency IANS reported.
Officials have reportedly said that all infected people at the college were fully vaccinated against COVID. They added that their symptoms were not serious. A recent fresher's party and a marriage function held at the college's auditorium had led to the virus outbreak, officials said.
Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospital and member of Karnataka's COVID task force team said the COVID cluster at the college was a cause of concern.
But he added that the disease was not severe. He further said genome sequencing will held decide the new kind of variant.
State Health Commissioner told NDTV that samples of 116 people who tested positive after attending the college's event have been sent to a Bengaluru lab for genome sequencing. The results are expected to arrive by 1 December, he said.
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS)