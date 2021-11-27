Karnataka Issues Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Rising Cases

Bengaluru: A medic collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, in Bengaluru.
(Photo: PTI)
As a precautionary measure, the authorities in Karnataka have made the COVID-19 test compulsory for all passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday, 27 November.
An official said awareness, along with vaccination, is necessary amid fears of the new Omicron variant, as well as COVID-19 outbreak at a medical college in Dharwad, Mysuru, and Bengaluru institutions.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held an emergency meeting today over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was attended by state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, officials of the state Health Department, and other departments.
The decisions taken at the meeting include:
Mandatory RT-PCR negative test report for people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra
Students from Kerala who came 16 days ago should undergo RT-PCR test again
Students who are residing in hostels in Karnataka will be tested again on the 7th day after the negative report
People working in hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools, public libraries, and zoo must be fully vaccinated
Those working in government offices and malls should also be fully vaccinated
Temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges
He has given instructions on deputing special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check the passengers and conduct COVID-19 tests.
Bengaluru has witnessed 160 COVID-19 cases since a week.
However, the city recorded 224 cases on Friday, 26 November, and more cases are found in Anekal region. The officers will have to be vigilant, he said.
The precautionary measures should be implemented to see to it that no cluster of COVID-19 cases comes up.
Currently, there are 63 containment zones in the city and they have to be managed appropriately, Gupta said. The officials will have to take the call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out about any new variant, he said.
(With ANI and IANS inputs.)