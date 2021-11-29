Dead for 15 Months, Bodies of 2 COVID Patients Found in Bengaluru Morgue

Image used for representation only.
Over 15 months after their death, the bodies of two COVID-19 victims were found at the ESI hospital mortuary in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.
According to reports, authorities had been planning to cremate the bodies as the family and relatives of one of the deceased did not show any interest in taking the body for final rites. In the second case, the police were not able to trace another deceased person's whereabouts and family.
The bodies were identified with the help of tags as Durga (40), a resident of Chamarajpet, and Muniraju (35), a resident of KP Agrahara in Bengaluru. Both were admitted to the ESI hospital for the treatment of coronavirus in July 2020.
The ESI hospital's old mortuary has six cold storages for storing dead bodies. However, during the spike in the COVID-19 deaths, it had become difficult for the hospital authorities to keep the dead bodies at the mortuary.
The government had constructed a new mortuary, which was inaugurated in December 2020. As the new mortuary started functioning, due to negligence, these two bodies remained in freezers of the old mortuary.
The cleaning staff, who went to clean the old mortuary, noticed a smell emanating from freezers and found bodies.
The Rajajinagar police have taken up the case and tried to track their relatives. Durga's husband has passed away and officials told IANS that her family did not show interest in taking her body. The police were trying to find out the address of Muniraju's family members.
“This is the definition of inhuman and irresponsible,” Suresh Kumar, who is the former Primary and Secondary Minister of Karnataka, wrote in his letter, seeking a proper inquiry over the negligence.
