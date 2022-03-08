COVID-19: India Records 3,993 New Cases, Lowest in 662 Days

India, on Tuesday, 8 March, registered 3,993 fresh COVID-19 infections, the lowest figure it has logged in 662 days. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 4,29,71,308. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped to 49,948, Union Health Ministry data showed.

A total of 108 fatalities were also reported, taking the overall death count to 515,210.