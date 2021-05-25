Here’s How to Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in India. Since 2020, India has recorded a total of 2,69,48,874 COVID-19 cases and 3,07,231 deaths.
With exponential surge in the cases, demand for vaccines also increased. Currently, India is administering two vaccines: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield by AstraZeneca/ Serum Institute of India. The first consignment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine arrived in India on 1 May and production for the same is likely to begin this summer.
People who are getting vaccinated will get a certificate. A person who has just taken the first dose, will get a provisional certificate, with vaccination details like name, age, date, vaccination centre, name of the vaccine, etc. After getting the second dose, they will get the final certificate of vaccination.
The vaccination certificate can be downloaded using Aarogya Setu app and the CoWIN web portal.
