Here’s How to Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in India. Since 2020, India has recorded a total of 2,69,48,874 COVID-19 cases and 3,07,231 deaths.

With exponential surge in the cases, demand for vaccines also increased. Currently, India is administering two vaccines: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield by AstraZeneca/ Serum Institute of India. The first consignment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine arrived in India on 1 May and production for the same is likely to begin this summer.

People who are getting vaccinated will get a certificate. A person who has just taken the first dose, will get a provisional certificate, with vaccination details like name, age, date, vaccination centre, name of the vaccine, etc. After getting the second dose, they will get the final certificate of vaccination.