COVID: RDIF, Panacea Biotec to Start Sputnik V Production in India

It is developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center. It will be the third vaccine to be cleared for the immunisation programme in India after Covaxin and Covishield.

Last month, regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted restricted use authorisation to Sputnik V amid an alarming rise in the country's fresh COVID-19 infections.

With an efficacy of 91.6 percent, Sputnik V is reportedly the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the world. On 11 August last year, Russia gave approval to the Sputnik V. It is reported in the Lancet Medical Journal that the vaccine has been cleared and approved for mass use in more than 50 countries.

The RDIF has signed a deal to produce 750 million doses of Sputnik V in India. The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.

The first consignment of 1,50,000 doses had arrived in Hyderabad on 1 May and the second consignment of 60,000 doses arrived on 16 May.