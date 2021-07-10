Covaxin Likely to Get Approval From WHO in the Next 4-6 Weeks

India's indigenously developed Covaxin is likely to get the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the next four-six week, said the agency's Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Friday, 9 July.

"Bharat Biotech has already started submitting the data and the dossier is being assessed. It is the next vaccine to be reviewed by our committee. There will be a decision on inclusion in the next four to six weeks,” Dr Swaminathan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times during a webinar.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which has so far received emergency approval in 16 countries, released it's Phase-3 clinical trial data via a non-peer reviewed pre-print publication earlier this month which showed the vaccine to be 77.8 percent effective against symptomatic infections.