'Preparing for COVID-19 Third Wave Is the Need of the Hour': NIDM Report

The NIDM reports lists two indicators that predict the onset of a third COVID-19 wave in India.

There has been a slowdown in the downward trend of daily COVID-19 infections and a slight increase in the positivity rate as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The R-value, which is the reproduction rate of COVID-19, increased from 0.96 to 1 in the last few days of July and has been flagged as a matter of concern by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Taking view of the imminent third wave of the pandemic, the NIDM organised two consultative working group meetings to cover issues related to the preparedness of the third wave, and make recommendations to the government.

The first online consultative meeting titled 'COVID-19 Third Wave in India: Children’s Vulnerability and Preparedness' was organised on 2 June, and the second working group meeting on 'COVID- 19 Third Wave in India: Differential Impact on Women-Children (Women and Children Complementarity)' was held on 10 June.