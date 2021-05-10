COVID Vaccine for All, But Surat Powerloom Workers Still Hesitant

Naveen (name changed) was upfront about his hesitancy when asked about getting the vaccine. He came to Surat from Odisha’s Ganjam district when he was just 19 and has been working in the city’s powerloom sector for over 20 years. The primary breadwinner, Naveen cannot leave his job to go back to his family.

The second COVID wave has hit India hard. Last year’s uncertainty has reemerged, with lockdowns in several cities putting the country’s already limping trade and commerce in an uncertain state once again. Its most horrific impact has been on the informal, migrant workforce. The highest risk at this time has been borne by labour-intensive sectors such as manufacturing and construction.