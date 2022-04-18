COVID-19: Haryana Govt Makes Masks Mandatory in Gurugram, 3 Other NCR Districts

In light of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Monday, 18 April, made wearing of face masks in public places compulsory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts in the National Capital Region (NCR), reported PTI.

The announcement comes on the same day as the Uttar Pradesh government’s order making face masks mandatory in Lucknow and six NCR districts.

Haryana Chief Minister Anil Vij said that nearly 200 out of the 298 fresh cases were reported in Gurugram alone, in the past 24 hours. A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Faridabad.

According to PTI, he said,