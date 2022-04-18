COVID-19: Haryana Govt Makes Masks Mandatory in Gurugram, 3 Other NCR Districts

Nearly 200 out of the 298 fresh cases were reported in Gurugram alone on Monday, 18 April.
(Photo: PTI)
In light of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Monday, 18 April, made wearing of face masks in public places compulsory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts in the National Capital Region (NCR), reported PTI.
The announcement comes on the same day as the Uttar Pradesh government’s order making face masks mandatory in Lucknow and six NCR districts.
Haryana Chief Minister Anil Vij said that nearly 200 out of the 298 fresh cases were reported in Gurugram alone, in the past 24 hours. A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Faridabad.
According to PTI, he said,
The chief minister said that the regulations are precautionary as the districts lie close to the national capital. However, he added that the order will take effect immediately and those found not wearing a mask will be fined.
Responding to a reporter’s question, he said that a report is awaited to confirm which variant is in circulation currently. Vij said that Health Department is prepared to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases.
He said, “We are ready, our staff is ready, we have adequate beds, equipment, oxygen.”
A total of 695 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. The UP government said earlier on Monday that masking will now be mandatory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow.
The UP government issued new COVID-19 guidelines on Monday and urged unvaccinated people in the region to get vaccinated. The state government has also advised people with symptoms to get tested for COVID-19. As per the new advisory, all COVID-19 SOPs must be followed in public places and transport.
However, the state government said that only the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found during the genome sequencing of samples of COVID-19 patients.
(With inputs from PTI.)